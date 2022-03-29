PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to adopt new rules to clearly spell out he can do what he already has done: sue state agencies who are his clients.
The new legal filing is not entirely voluntary. In fact, he continues to contend that he never violated the ethics rules that govern the conduct of lawyers who practice in Arizona.
Instead, it’s part of what he was required to do as part of the “diversion agreement’’ obtained by Capitol Media Services that Brnovich reached with the State Bar of Arizona to end its investigation into his decisions to sue the Arizona Board of Regents and take a different position in court on a lawsuit over election laws than Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after representing her office.
And that same deal, confidential until now, also required him to craft a manual to explain to the agencies his office represents of how it will handle situations when Brnovich concludes that what those agencies are doing is illegal.
Strictly speaking, Brnovich was never found to have violated the existing ethical rules. And the State Bar, which investigated the separate complaints by the regents and Hobbs, maintained until the diversion agreement was signed that his actions violated the ethical rules which govern the conduct of attorneys.
Brnovich continues to insist he did nothing wrong -- and nothing any different than Republican and Democratic predecessors have done for years. He said they all were able to perform the dual tasks of representing state agencies while having different divisions fulfill their duties to enforce state laws and take certain legal positions in federal court cases.
“Until this got weaponized, politicized, it was a process that was working,’’ Brnovich said in an interview with Capitol Media Services, taking a slap at the regents and Hobbs for filing complaints in the first place. “No one ever tried to use the Bar process to try to intimidate or undermine someone’s ability to do their job.’’
But rather than fight it out, Brnovich and the Bar decided to resolve the situation with the requirements for the attorney general to seek those changes in those ethics rules as well as put together the manual. And with both now completed, the complaint has been dismissed and there is no danger he will face sanctions over either incident.
The alterations he seeks to the ethics rules, if adopted by the state’s high court, would eliminate the requirement he first get permission from the client -- in this case, a state agency represented by the attorney general’s office -- to turn around and investigate or prosecute it, or take a contrary position in a court case.
There would, however, be restrictions, including that there be a “screen’’ erected between the lawyers in the office who have been representing the agency and those who are planning to take legal action against it.
It was the decisions by Brnovich in regards to the regents and Hobbs that led to both filing a Bar complaint against him charging he violated existing ethics rules and the diversion agreement where he agreed to seek a change in those rules.
Hobbs said that the attorney general’s office, in its role representing her agency, had received confidential attorney-client communications and provided advice on election matters. The problem, she said, is that the AG’s office then withdrew from representing her and the secretary of state -- and then took a legal position “ materially adverse to the secretary of state.’’
In the other case, the main issue in the complaint was that Brnovich actually filed suit against the regents over a deal made by Arizona State University for a hotel and conference center on university property. That lawsuit, which is still pending, involves claims that the deal amounted to an illegal gift of public funds.
And the regents also complained about Brnovich publicly blasting the board over what he contends are overly high -- and potentially illegal -- tuition increases.
The complaints from both Hobbs and the regents said that, as their attorney, it was unethical him to take those actions. And in both cases, he had not first obtained permission from them, as his clients, to take the actions he did.
Brnovich argued all along that he is different than any other attorney who represents a client -- and has clear rules about conflicts of interest -- by virtue of his constitutional duties and powers.
The Bar, however, disagreed -- and continued to do so right up to the point where both sides decided to settle the case with the “diversion agreement.’’
Brnovich isn’t the only one looking at the issue of the potentially inherent conflict of representing a government agency while also having certain investigatory and prosecutorial duties.
Last month Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel formed a special tax force to look at all the ethical rules governing the conduct of not just the state attorney general but also county attorneys and other public lawyers.
“This has been an issue for a number of years,’’ Brutinel said in announcing the task force. “It’s time we take a serious look at addressing potential conflicts for public attorneys.’’
Brutinel charged the panel with looking at how other states are dealing with the issue and, if necessary, recommending amendments to the rules.
Among the members are Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk, retired Attorney General Terry Goddard, Pat Sallen who is a lawyer specializing in ethics, and Maret Vessela who is the chief Bar counsel for the State Bar of Arizona. Recommendations are due by December.
