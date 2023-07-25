Arizona AG warns parents against using school vouchers

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, shown here at a press conference in May, says parents who take advantage of the new universal voucher program could make themselves the victims of bias with no legal recourse.

 Rob Schumacher/The Republic

PHOENIX -- The state’s top prosecutor is warning parents that pulling their children out of public schools to take advantage of the new universal voucher program could make them the victims of bias, with no legal recourse.

In a statement Monday, Attorney General Kris Mayes said various state and federal laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, religion, national origin and sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity, may not apply in private and parochial schools. And that, she said, would leave parents without legal recourse.

