Arizona at Work seeks input from businesses on job skills lacking in Mohave/La Paz workforce

Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith talks to the county board of supervisors in 2021.

 River City Newspapers file photo

A statewide organization focused on workforce development will be holding simultaneous meetings in Mohave County’s three largest cities next month to hear from businesses about what sorts of trainings and programs are needed to boost the local economy.

Arizona@Work is a statewide workforce development network that helps employers develop and retain the employees they need, and provides resources for people seeking employment. The organization uses federal funding to provide its services free of charge, and includes 12 regional areas throughout the state – each led by their own local board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.