KINGMAN — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a public meeting in Kingman to hear how the Kroger and Albertsons merger will impact local communities and the concerns residents have about the union.
Kroger is the parent company of the Smith’s grocery chain, which has a location in Lake Havasu City. Albertsons, which bought the Safeway chain in 2015, operates two grocery stores in Havasu. The proposed merger would put all three stores under the same ownership.
Around 50 community members, store workers and elected officials attended the Wednesday meeting at Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus.
Mayes is traveling across the state to decide whether to bring a lawsuit to try and block the merger.
The Arizona Attorney General’s office announced an anti-trust investigation over the merger in February, and Mayes said that the merger may go against anti-trust statutes in the state of Arizona. Attorneys General in Illinois, Washington, California and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits in response to the merger.
“The laws essentially speak to whether the combination of multiple, several or more corporations would harm consumers in such a way that we should take action to not approve that combination,” Mayes said.
Albertsons and Kroger announced the proposed merger in October 2022. The companies stated that they anticipate closing the $24.6 billion deal by early 2024.
According to Mayes, the stores employ over 35,000 people in the state and have 250 stores throughout Arizona. Safeway is part of Albertsons and Smith’s is part of Kroger, and are two of the top six employers in the state.
“We’re beginning to get to the point of monopoly status,” Mayes said. “We’re beginning to get the kind of consolidation of power that starts to look like a monopoly utility, and that’s very concerning.”
The town hall was one of several sessions the office held to hear from communities that could be particularly impacted by the proposed merger, especially in rural Arizona.
In Kingman, city officials worry that with a lack of retail stores and grocery stores in the community, the merger could negatively impact the local workforce, supply and demand, and affect the city’s ability to attract new businesses.
“Competition is healthy for our economy,” Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins said. “When two big competitors merge, competition is removed so now prices more than likely will go up.”
Employees worry that the merger could result in fewer hours, longer lines and being expected to give more for less.
“I know that in my heart that I would have a job no matter what happens at the end of the day, but I would lose my position as a manager … and a lot of people will lose hours or go elsewhere,” Amy Stryker said.
Safeway and Smith’s employees said they worry that the merger would result in union changes. Both companies have their own unions, so it’s unclear how unions will evolve with the merger or if they will be scrapped.
“But what union there is, I see them getting pushed out the bottom or out the door,” Joe Herroro said.
As inflation continues to impact consumers, community members are worried about what will happen to grocery prices when there’s a lack of competition in Kingman and Mohave County.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop said that the local food banks have seen a steady increase of customers since the pandemic.
Major donors to the food bank include grocery stores, so the potential closure of even one store could have detrimental impacts on those most in need.
“Donations would be diminished,” Bishop said.
Mayes told River City Newspapers that she was surprised to learn just how far people had to travel for groceries and how busy each store is on a normal day.
The Attorney General’s Office will host five more town halls before making a decision on whether to pursue a lawsuit. Mayes anticipates having a decision in six to nine months.
“It really worries me that we have stores that already have long lines,” Mayes said. “And you have to ask ‘what was the impact?’ The initial negative impact being if one or more of those stores were closed down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.