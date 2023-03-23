Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, left, held a town hall meeting in Kingman to hear concerns from community members about the Albertsons-Kroger merger.

 MacKenzie Dexter/ Special to Today’s News-Herald

KINGMAN — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a public meeting in Kingman to hear how the Kroger and Albertsons merger will impact local communities and the concerns residents have about the union.

Kroger is the parent company of the Smith’s grocery chain, which has a location in Lake Havasu City. Albertsons, which bought the Safeway chain in 2015, operates two grocery stores in Havasu. The proposed merger would put all three stores under the same ownership.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.