Kris Mayes

Attorney General Kris Mayes

 Capitol Media Services file

PHOENIX — The 2020 election was conducted fairly — and former Attorney General Mark Brnovich knew it — despite his claims last year that there were “instances of fraud,’’ his successor said Wednesday.

“The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years: the 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by election officials,’’ said Kris Mayes. Only thing is, she told Capitol Media Services, that information was wrongfully withheld by her predecessor.

