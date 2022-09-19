Mark Brnovich

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Mark Brnovich

 Imagn

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is trying a new legal theory to combat Biden administration border policies: a claim the president wants to encourage illegal migration to grow the U.S. population. And what makes that illegal, Brnovich says, is the failure of the president to consider the impact of those migrants on Arizona.

That new claim, like prior efforts, centers around both the administration’s decision to cease border wall construction and to end the “remain in Mexico’’ policy of dealing with those seeking asylum. That latter determination was affirmed earlier this year when the U.S. Supreme Court said that was within the power of the administration.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.