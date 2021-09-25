PHOENIX — The long-awaited Senate audit formally confirmed Friday that Joe Biden outpolled Donald Trump in the state’s largest county.
And it found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.
In presentations Friday, Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, said that the hand count his firm performed with volunteers found 1,040,873 votes for the Democratic challenger. That actually is 99 more than the official Maricopa County tally.
By contrast, the audit tallied 995,404 votes for the former president, 261 less than the county found.
But the individuals and companies hired by the Senate told lawmakers that the ballot tally does not address other issues about how the election was conducted. And that, they said, brings into questions the accuracy of all that.
There were no specific allegations of fraud. Senate President Karen Fann said that’s not a surprise.
“You can’t prove it by just an audit,’’ she said, saying that is intentional malfeasance.
“We can’t prove that there were intentional actions that caused these problems,’’ Fann continued. “We do know that there were intentional problems that need to be fixed.’’
In a statement, however, Trump said the audit “shows incomprehensible fraud at an election changing level.
“Arizona must immediately decertify their 2020 presidential election results,’’ he said, though no one, including Trump, has explained how that is even a legal possibility.
But every Arizona judge who has heard these claims has dismissed them as lacking evidence. And a state-mandated hand count of a random sample of ballots found no irregularities.
Fann herself said the goal of the audit was never to change the election results but just examine the procedures and identify problems. Those problems were detailed Friday by a parade of witnesses.
That included Shiva Ayyadurai, hired as a handwriting expert. He told senators he found a series of “anomalies,’’ ranging from ballots without signatures that were counted to cases where there were duplicate votes from what apparently were the same voters.
“Why are blanks being stamped as verified and approved?’’ he asked. “The signature verification process is unverifiable.’’
Ayyadurai acknowledged he had no answers. And Fann said his findings and the entire report is being turned over to the attorney general’s office to investigate possible fraud.
Fann also said the report will be used to craft legislation to update election laws, with a possible sepcial session before lawmakers are scheduled to return in January.
The recommendations range from regular audit procedures to having ballots on “official paper’’ that are specially watermarked to prove they are authentic. It also proposes to make public the images of every ballot cast -- obviously removed from any way of identifying who cast it -- “for increased transparency and accountability in the election process.’’
And Logan said that if Arizona decides to continue to allow people to vote early, something he does not recommend, there should be better methods to ensure the identity of those who are casting those ballots.
There was a proposal this past session to require voters to provide a date of birth and a driver’s license or other identification number. But that failed, at least in part because of opposition from elements of the business community who said it could disenfranchise voters.
Fann said lawmakers will consider various proposals when the legislature reconvenes in January.
“Arizona voters deserve an unimpeachable electoral process,’’ she said. “And the State Senate is already working hard on new legislation to deliver that.’’
But Megan Gilbertson, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, told Capitol Media Services there is a simple explanation: He is reviewing all the ballots scanned, not the ballots counted.
For example, she said, every early ballot envelope is scanned when it comes in.
If a signature does not appear to match, her office tries to contact the voter. If there is an explanation for a mismatch, like someone had a stroke, then the ballot is rescanned.
So, two ballot images, Gilbertson said, but only one was counted.
Ditto, she said of situations where there is no signature: The original ballot envelope is scanned -- but not counted -- and then the one that someone comes in and signs also is scanned, with only that one counted.
Gilbertson also said the audit finding of 23,344 mail-in ballots voted from a prior address also is flawed.
She pointed out that Cyber Ninjas used not official county voter files but a commercial program from a company called Melissa.
“We can’t attest to the completeness or accuracy of the Melissa web site,’’ Gilbertson said. In fact, she said, there is no real-time commercial database of voter registration that tracks day-by-day changes of where people live.
“People are allowed to move from one house to another even during the election,’’ she said. “If the driver’s license matches the voter registration address, they’re still allowed to vote.’’
And Gilbertson pointed out that the post office will not forward mail-in ballots to any other address.
The report also said it found 10,342 potential voters that cast ballots in multiple counties. That was based on what Logan said were a comparison of people with the same first, middle and last name, and birth year.
“While it is possible for multiple individuals to share all these details, it is not common, and this list should be fully reviewed,’’ the report says.
Gilbertson said she can’t say what happened in other counties. But here, too, she said Cyber Ninjas was working with insufficient information.
“It’s incredibly possible that voters would share the same name and year of birth,’’ she said. “Think of all the John Smiths and Maria Garcias in Arizona,’’ Gilbertson said. She said the Senate -- and the auditors -- had access to some voter files which have the actual date of birth, not just the year, to make comparisons but did not use them.
And Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said there are “robust systems’’ to prevent and detect duplicate votes.
“Whatever the Cyber Ninjas were using to come up with this list of duplicate voters is not comparable to the systems we have in place,’’ she said.
Even Logan himself acknowledged some potential flaws to his report, like the claim that there were 3,432 more ballots received than people who were listed as voting. He said one reason is that the voter registration files do not include people with protected addresses like judges and victims of domestic violence.
Logan’s conclusions and findings have been questioned before, and not only because his firm has never done such an review before.
For example, Logan said in July there were 74,243 mail-in ballots being received “where there is no clear record of them being sent. Logan also said there were 11,326 individuals who did not show up on the version of the voter rolls prepared the day after the election but did show up on the Dec. 4 list as not only being registered but having voted.
County officials responded with a point-by-point rebuttal. And Logan has made no claims like that since.
Ben Cotton, founder of CyFIR, a computer security firm, told lawmakers that he wanted to check to see whether election equipment was connected to the internet.
“Given the lack of access, I cannot do that at this time,’’ he said. Cotton said that should be possible after the county, under an agreement with the Senate, makes its computer routers accessible to security experts retained by a “special master.’’
Yet he later said that there is evidence of internet connection of some machines.
Maricopa County officials say that two separate audits they had conducted both showed no internet connection. But Fann has argued that neither was the kind of “forensic audit’’ that she Senate wanted.
Cotton also questioned the timing of some election files that were deleted, calling it “a bit suspect.’’
“There may be a plausible explanation,’’ he said. “I simply can’t know at this point.’’
And Cotton said that videos of the county election offices shows employees at the keyboards during the times files disappeared.
“Some individual went into an application and they chose to run something that would clear all the records that were in a system the day before the audit started,’’ Logan added.
But no one explained the relevance of that, particularly given that they had the actual ballots which verified that Biden outpolled Trump in Maricopa County. More to the point politically, he did it by a large enough margin to offset Trump support in rural counties, giving the Democrat the state’s 11 electoral votes.
And Gilbertson said the claims show the lack of understanding of elections.
“We have archival procedures for our elections related to the November election,’’ she said. And Gilbertson said that the reason is there is only limited storage capacity on the server.
“And we had to run the statutorily mandated election in March,’’ she said.
Some doubts about the veracity of the audit were raised because of the fact that the $150,000 that the Senate agreed to pay Cyber Ninjas came nowhere close to covering the actual costs. Logan, who had made comments about fraud in the election even before the audit started, acknowledged earlier this year that he had collected about $5.7 million from outside sources, most with links to Trump or his supporters.
The presentation occurred against a backdrop of demonstrations and speeches near the Capitol by people who identified as both supporters of the former president and in opposition to vaccines. Many of these people then filled in the approximately 100 seats available to the public in the gallery.
