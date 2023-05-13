MOHAVE COUNTY- The $17.8 billion Arizona budget was signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs, which provides a variety of infrastructure needs for Mohave County, including $35 million for second bridge to the Island in Lake Havasu City.
Legislative District 30. Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) and Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) represent District 30.
The budget secures $35.5 million for the bridge's construction, which will help address traffic over the historic London Bridge. Local lawmakers have been working for years to get funding for the project.
The budget also included $9 million for Mohave County Sheriff’s Office substations in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley, Beaver Dam, and a boating station on the Colorado River. Initially proposed by Biasiucci, the state budget will provide funding for remodeling a variety of substations throughout the county.
Sheriff Doug Schuster testified to the Legislature that the remodeling and maintenance are long overdue and will benefit a variety of other public safety entities that utilize the buildings. Liability concerns surrounding snakes, mice and scorpions were also presented by Schuster.
MCSO will also get $500,000 for a Sheriff Mobile Command Center. The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center will receive $1 million and the Wickenburg Fire Department will receive $2 million.
Highway 95 between Bullhead City and Mohave Valley received $8 million in funding for additional turn lanes. Also, $5 million is designated to the State Lake Improvement Fund. The bill was sponsored by Biasiucci and co-sponsored by Gillette and Borrelli.
For Kingman, the budget includes $4 million that was secured for the Mohave Wash Recharge Basin. The bill, proposed by Gillette, designated $4.3 million to the project but collected millions in the state budget approved on May 11. The project will benefit recharge efforts within the Hualapai Water Basin, the City of Kingman’s primary water source.
