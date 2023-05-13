2nd bridge

Lake Havasu City has identified a location for a future “Freedom Bridge, which would connect an area south of Lake Havasu State Park to the northeastern portion of the Island.

 News-Herald file

MOHAVE COUNTY- The $17.8 billion Arizona budget was signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs, which provides a variety of infrastructure needs for Mohave County, including $35 million for second bridge to the Island in Lake Havasu City.

Legislative District 30.  Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) and Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) represent District 30.   

