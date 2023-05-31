Arizona has $5.2 million in its budget to continue a state grant program for water-based projects and marine public safety equipment for at least another year, but structural changes that would have revived the State Lake Improvement Fund permanently remained elusive during the 2023 State Legislative Session.
The State Lake Improvement Fund has received a $5.2 million allocation from the state in its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, and that money has been earmarked to be used exclusively for SLIF grants. State statute allows SLIF grants to be distributed to local governments and law enforcement agencies for projects or programs on or near bodies of water where gas powered boats are allowed. That is because SLIF is generated by a portion of the state fuel tax estimated to come from those gas-powered boats.
Eligible projects include boat launches, piers, public campgrounds, watercraft for public safety agencies, and more.
FY23-24 will be the third year in a row that SLIF grants have been available to local governments, after a nearly 10-year hiatus in the once-popular grant program that was initially caused by the recession in the wake of the housing crisis in 2008-09. SLIF and other funds were swept into the state’s general fund at that time as the state legislature looked for any money it could find to help it through its financial struggles around 2010.
Although the state has since recovered from those economic concerns, SLIF has continued to pay for administrative costs for Arizona State Parks & Trails ever since. State Parks previously had access to other funds to cover those costs, but since the early 2010’s SLIF has been the only money the parks are allowed to spend to cover administrative costs.
District 30 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) has made reviving the SLIF grant program one of his top priorities since he joined the legislature. His efforts have resulted in appropriations for the state general fund to pay for SLIF grants in FY21-22, FY22-23, and that will continue next fiscal year starting on July 1.
“Before I was elected, Senator (Sonny) Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) told me about how SLIF was being swept year after year,” Biasiucci said. “So when I did get into office, we knew we had to work together to make sure the money was restored. My fellow colleagues at the Legislature agreed, and we have been funding it ever since.”
Biasiucci’s first two attempts resulted in allocations of $4 million each year for the SLIF grants. But during the 2023 State Legislative Session that amount has increased to $5.2 million.
“It definitely helps that I’m the current Majority Leader in the House, and Senator Borrelli is the Majority Leader in the Senate,” Biasiucci said, when asked about the increased amount for next year. “You add in our great teammate in Rep. (John) Gillette (R-Kingman) and you have a strong LD30 team that continues to fight for rural Arizona.”
Borrelli and Gillette are both co-sponsors of this year’s SLIF bill.
Although the grants are coming back on a one-year basis for a third year in a row, Biasiucci said his ultimate goal has always been to restore the grant program permanently through legislation to stop future sweeps of SLIF. He has proposed doing that by limiting how much of the money can be used for administration of the fund, and through providing the parks funding for administration through the general fund like it does each year with other state departments.
Biasiucci has introduced bills in each of the past three years, including this year, to do just that. Those bills have received wide bipartisan support. It was passed by the House 53-7 this year, which is the closes margin it has received from the house in all three years Biasiucci has introduced the bills. But because the bill involves money, it has ultimately been included as part of the budget negotiations each year, rather than being voted on in the State Senate.
Although Biasiucci has received one time appropriations during each of the past three budget negotiations, his attempts to make permanent structural changes to prevent future sweeps have not been approved. Biasiucci says those efforts have been thwarted by the Governor’s Office each year.
“It ended up being the same challenge [this year],” Biasiucci said. “Governor [Katie] Hobbs, just like Governor [Doug] Ducey, does not agree with putting in a law that stops sweeps. I personally believe that sweeping money from one fund to pay for another is a bad way to govern. I suppose this will never change unless I personally became Governor.”
Biasiucci says he has no plans to stop pushing for the SLIF grants to continue.
“For as long as I’m an elected member of the Legislature, I will bring forward this bill every single year,” he said.
