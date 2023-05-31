Site 6

A sign by the Site 6 boat launch warns of a sudden drop at the end of the ramp at the 63-year-old facility on the Island. Lake Havasu City has been awarded an $800,000 State Lake Improvement Fund grant this year that is expected to cover about two thirds of the cost to replace the ramp and eliminate that drop off.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

Arizona has $5.2 million in its budget to continue a state grant program for water-based projects and marine public safety equipment for at least another year, but structural changes that would have revived the State Lake Improvement Fund permanently remained elusive during the 2023 State Legislative Session.

The State Lake Improvement Fund has received a $5.2 million allocation from the state in its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, and that money has been earmarked to be used exclusively for SLIF grants. State statute allows SLIF grants to be distributed to local governments and law enforcement agencies for projects or programs on or near bodies of water where gas powered boats are allowed. That is because SLIF is generated by a portion of the state fuel tax estimated to come from those gas-powered boats.

