Arizona taxpayers will be able to apply for an additional child tax credit on their taxes.
Beginning this fall, Arizona families can receive up to $750 in rebates based on 2021 tax returns. Each dependent under 17 years qualifies for a house for a $250 return, and each dependent 17 and older qualifies for households for a $100 return. Under the Arizona Families Tax Rebate, a maximum of three dependents can be claimed.
“Arizona families are hurting while they attempt to pay for the most basic necessities each month, like putting food on the table, keeping a roof over their heads, paying medical bills, keeping the lights on and filling up their gas tanks,” said Senator Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek. “In the meantime, government is flush with cash and in the position to give back to our honest, hardworking taxpayers.”
The tax rebate is a part of the $17.8 billion state budget approved by Gov. Katie Hobbs on May 15. The budget does not include certain provisions Hobbs wanted, such as giving the tax rebate only to low-income families, or eliminating a sales tax on diapers and period products. Others pushed for a rollback of Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account program.
Under the approved tax rebate, Arizonans must have a tax liability of at least $1 to be eligible.
“This is the first time in at least 30 years our state lawmakers have been able to step up to the plate to provide a tax rebate of this magnitude for our citizens,” Hoffman said. “I’m proud of the leadership of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, and for the support of our Republican colleagues, to dedicate $260 million to helping struggling Arizona families.”
