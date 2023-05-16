Arizona taxpayers will be able to apply for an additional child tax credit on their taxes.

Beginning this fall, Arizona families can receive up to $750 in rebates based on 2021 tax returns. Each dependent under 17 years qualifies for a house for a $250 return, and each dependent 17 and older qualifies for households for a $100 return. Under the Arizona Families Tax Rebate, a maximum of three dependents can be claimed.

