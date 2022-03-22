The Cardinals are coming, The Cardinals are coming.
This Friday, the Cardinals Caravan is coming to Lake Havasu City for two community events. The caravan, which is traveling to five other cities, includes Arizona Cardinals players and alumni, the team mascot Big Red and the Cardinals Cheerleaders.
The first event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nautilus Elementary where the caravan will be joined by radio station KNTR 980. Then from 4 to 6 p.m. the caravan will be at London Bridge Beach for a fan meet and greet where they will be joined by Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden.
