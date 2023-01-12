Arizona towns could have more local control of short-term and vacation rentals.
House Bill 2047 is proposing giving Arizona towns with populations of under 17,000 the ability to limit the number of vacation and short-term rentals. According to the bill, the number of short-term and vacation rentals would be based on a percentage of total residential-zoned buildings within the town.
Sponsored by Rep. Selina Bliss (R-Prescott, District 1), the bill seeks to amend a portion of Arizona Revised Statutes relating to rentals. While a city cannot prohibit vacation and short-term rentals, they could regulate vacation and short-term rentals based on population or in the same manner as transient lodging activities if the bill becomes law.
Senate Bill 1168, passed last year, allows individual cities to implement their own ordinances in regard to short-term and vacation rentals, including requiring permits or licenses, an emergency contact and neighborhood notifications for the property’s intended use. The statute also allows for a license to be suspended for up to a year for health, safety and noise. A felony offense, serious injury or wrongful death on the property, use of the property by a sex offender or adult-oriented business or non-residential use could also cause a suspension.
The city councils in Bullhead City Council, Kingman and Lake Havasu City have taken interest in ordinances as short-term rentals continue to pop up in destination spots across rural Arizona. As of 2021, Kingman’s population is over 33,000 and Lake Havasu City is home to more than 58,000 people.
Bullhead City Council approved an ordinance requiring owners of short-term and vacation rentals to obtain a city permit in October. Other requirements for Bullhead City properties include emergency contacts, insurance requirements and display of the business license in the property.
Similar to Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City recently adopted an ordinance mirroring Senate Bill 1168. Lake Havasu City officials have long been interested in more local control of short-term rentals in the tourist hotspot of northwest Arizona. Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson previously told city council members that there is a “significant problem” of noisy neighborhoods around the city due to short-term rentals.
In 2014, Lake Havasu City passed an ordinance referred to as the “Good Neighbor Program” that required properties to register with the city and provide 24-hour contact. However, that state made the ordinance unenforceable by 2016.
Kingman City Council is considering requiring an emergency point of contact for the rental owner. If the council chooses to move forward, the homeowner may also have to apply for certain registrations or a license/permit.
