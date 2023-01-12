Vacation rental properties

Registration of vacation rental property and notification of neighbors was not included in the new law.

Arizona towns could have more local control of short-term and vacation rentals.

House Bill 2047 is proposing giving Arizona towns with populations of under 17,000 the ability to limit the number of vacation and short-term rentals. According to the bill, the number of short-term and vacation rentals would be based on a percentage of total residential-zoned buildings within the town.

