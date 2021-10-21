Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced the investment of $30 million to help keep the Lake Mead reservoir from descending to critical levels. The governor’s office called it a major step forward in the effort to protect the Colorado River system..
Ducey’s office said in a news release that the Department of Water Resources will use the money to work with communities with Colorado River water rights to keep more water in Lake Mead. Similar actions were taken in the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan. The release didn’t specify which communities the state intended to engage.
Water levels at Lake Mead — created in the 1930s by the damming of the Colorado River — have fallen to record lows. Federal officials in August declared the first-ever water shortage in the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will receive less water than normal next year amid a gripping Western drought.
Without the Drought Plan, Lake Mead would be at critical levels today, potentially jeopardizing power production at Hoover Dam.
