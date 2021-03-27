Wildfire season is right around the corner in Lake Havasu City and state and federal fire agencies say conditions are ripe for another rough year throughout Arizona.
Tiffany Davila, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said the height of wildfire season in the state runs from about the end of April through the start of the monsoon season in about June.
She said areas with lots of desert vegetation – such as the Colorado River corridor – typically start to see wildfires even earlier.
But fires can start and spread any time of year – especially in the desert.
“There really is no specific fire season,” Davila said. “We just see an increase in activity during those times.”
In the recent past, the seasonal uptick in fire activity in Havasu has started in late March or early April.
Last year three wildfires started in Havasu during the first week of April – two along London Bridge Road north of Industrial Boulevard and the other near Body Beach – that burned about 20 acres combined. Fire investigators said those wildfires were started by campfires and cooking fires. For two years prior to that Havasu saw wildfires burn locally on March 31. The March 31, 2018, fire burned about 6.5 acres and its cause was never determined. On March 31, 2019 a human-caused fire began that engulfed about 80 acres of coast on State Trust Land and Bureau of Land Management property.
In addition to responding to local fires, the Desert Hills Fire District’s entire staff are certified wildland firefighters capable of responding to large fires throughout the state, region or even the country. Battalion Chief of Finance Bryant Stanec said the traditional wildfire season nationally is June through September, but wildfires seem to be starting earlier and burning later in recent years.
Stanec said this year Desert Hills moved their wildland recertification training and testing up to mid-March because last year they already started getting calls in April. Stanec said a few years ago the department had firefighters helping out in Georgia in October, and last year they were fighting wildfires in California over Thanksgiving.
Davila said this year officials are expecting an early start to the fire season due to persistent dry conditions that have caused a severe drought throughout the state, coupled with some areas with excess fuel buildup such as the Sonoran Desert. BLM is also bracing for a potentially prolific wildfire season in Arizona this year.
“We have been in exacerbated drought conditions throughout the entire state for well over a year now,” said BLM spokesperson Doloris Garcia. “We didn’t get a very robust monsoon last year and our winter and spring rains have been pretty minimal so far – putting us in dire straits in terms of moisture availability throughout the state.”
In fact, the 2021 wildfire season is already underway. State Fire Management Officer John Truett said on Monday that several fires have already been reported, combining to burn more than 500 acres. Davila said one of this year’s early wildfires was on state land in Mohave County.
Arizona is coming off of its second worst fire season ever, with more than 2,500 fires burning 978,519 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in 2020.
Davila said the record was set in 2011 with more than a million acres burning – including the Wallow Fire in Northeastern Arizona that burned more than 500,000 acres on its own that year.
Last year more than 100 wildfires burned in Mohave County alone. Garcia said a total of 83 fires were reported on federal land in the county in 2020 burning a total of 44,702 acres. She said 18 BLM wildfires in the county started with lightning strikes, 63 were human caused, and the cause of one was unknown.
Those numbers are right in line with numbers from the state reporting more than 80% of all wildfires are human caused and avoidable.
Davila said there were an additional 36 fires on State Trust Lands in Mohave County in 2020, which was the fourth highest total on state lands of any county in Arizona behind Cochise, Pinal, and Maricopa counties.
“(Mohave County is) always in the top tier for amount of wildfires (on State Trust Land), just because of the vegetation in the area and you have a lot of winds and a lot of red flag warnings,” Davila said. “So it is extremely important that people pay attention to what they are doing if they are working or recreating outside.”
Although there was a fair amount of rain last winter, Davila said the 2020 fire season was particularly active due to long stretches of hot days during the summer and a monsoon season that didn’t deliver much moisture. So far in 2021 it looks as though wildfire season will kick off with even more dry conditions than last year, as La Nina conditions persist throughout the state.
But Davila said early indications point to a timely monsoon season with average rainfall this year that could help contain wildfires over the summer by bringing moisture to the state.
But if the monsoons say away again in 2021, state officials warn there is a potential for widespread fire activity across the entire state over the summer.
