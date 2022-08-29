Drought/Lake Mead

This file photo shows an area that was once a marina at Lake Mead. The ongoing drought concerns about water availability from the Colorado River has Arizona counties looking at groundwater for future water use.

 File photo

Groundwater supplies have long been an issue of concern in Northern Arizona. Now three counties are planning for future groundwater protections, in the midst of prolonged drought conditions and new restrictions on the state’s supply of Colorado River water.

Mohave County officials are expected to work with Coconino and Yavapai County next year on a groundwater legislative proposal, which will be submitted to the County Supervisors Association of Arizona. If that proposal is selected, it would be included as one of the statewide organization’s top priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

