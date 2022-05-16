The winners of this season’s reality competition show “Relative Race” took home more than just the $50,000 grand prize.
The show, which airs on the BYUtv network, gave contestants Tiffani and Jose Suarez new family members to embrace as well as a deeper connection to one another.
The couple was married in December 2019 and less than a year later became a part of one of the network’s highest rated television shows. Hailing from Goodyear, the duo traveled across states to answer long-awaited questions held by Tiffani Suarez who was adopted at birth in California.
After her adoptive mother urged her to apply for the show, she found herself embarking on a DNA-tracking journey alongside her newlywed husband, Jose Suarez.
Their trip included a stop in Lake Havasu City, where she met a cousin she didn’t know she had.
“I am the adopted one and I have been searching for my family since I found out I was adopted. My biological parents gave me up at a really young age. I went into a foster home right after birth and my adoptive mother basically received me after. They pulled me out of the foster home and put me into her home as kind of an emergency placement,” Tiffani said. “She’d always kind of encouraged me to go find my roots and my mom was always a really big fan of the show. I just hit wall after wall. California is really, really strict on their adoption agency policies and so they’re really closed. I couldn’t get any information for years. It was my adoptive mother who helped convince me to apply for the show.”
Finding out they were accepted as final contestants on the hit show came as a surprise for both Tiffani and her husband. As Jose states, the show had 5,000 to 6,000 applicants which lessened their hopes of being chosen.
“[It was] a big shock, obviously extremely excited because I figured this was going to be my last shot, my only hope,” Tiffani said. “I was like, ‘It’s this or nothing and if they can’t find them, then there’s no hope.’”
Since Tiffani had experience with the foster care system, she found their time on the show to be eye-opening for her husband.
“Coming from a family who has adopted other children and my adoptive mother has fostered many kids, I’m familiar with adoption. I’m familiar with the foster system. He’s not and so I think that opened up his eyes to my world and what I’ve gone through,” Tiffani explained. “I’ve always been open to adopting a child and I don’t think he was until we went on this journey.”
The then-newlyweds also appreciated the time away from their children and relished the moments they spent together during the show’s production.
“We hadn’t even been married for a year yet and so this also brought us closer together because we have a blended family,” Tiffani said. “We both have kids going into this marriage and so this is really the first opportunity that we had time to ourselves. So, it was pretty special.”
Tiffani reveals how she felt a range of emotions from sadness to happiness when a new family member was revealed to her. Witnessing his wife’s reactions also affected Jose, but in a different manner.
“It’s hard to describe. I didn’t have the same emotions as her but I could see it and I knew what she was going through,” Jose said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s just a mixture of emotions, a little bit of everything.”
During the first few days of their journey, the couple ran into a mishap where their luggage became lost on their airline which prompted them to think outside of the box. They made purchases at a Target and a truck stop in order to have red team shirts while Tiffani rewashed their clothes in the sinks of various Airbnbs.
“The production crew helped us out. They covered all the expenses. They bought us all our toiletries,” Jose added. “Anything we needed, they helped us out. They really took care of us.”
The couple both agree that the people they met along the way from other team members to the production crew added to their experience. Tiffani is also appreciative of the familial aspect of the show.
“My favorite part was definitely the family members that I met. You can’t put a price on that,” Tiffani said. “Searching for biological family my whole life so definitely meeting family members was my favorite.”
Jose mentions how it was surprising to see how quickly his wife bonded with a biological sibling who was revealed to them during an episode of the show.
“My brother Chris who I met, I was surprised the most. We’re like twins, it’s uncanny. We’re very similar in so many ways,” Tiffani said. “I did not expect to make such deep connections with a family member that quickly. I figured it takes time to develop those relationships, it was immediate.”
Going into the show, Tiffani did not know how fans would react to their story and was astonished by the outpouring of support her and her husband received through social media.
“I didn’t think people would be so invested in our journey. I was a fan of the show but I didn’t really follow the social media on Facebook or Twitter and I was shocked how invested people are in our journey,” Tiffani continued. “It’s very beautiful. People just automatically show so much love in this show and there’s so much love from the fans.”
Even though Jose was originally hesitant about being a contestant, he reveals that the couple was able to grow a mutual respect for one another after their television appearance.
“I think we connected a little more than what I expected,” Jose said. “The fact that we were there together without the kids, we just had these moments where we were kind of bonding more, kind of connecting more, understanding each other a little more.”
When the couple discovered other family members that resided in Arizona, they were elated to have even more relatives to spend time with.
“We didn’t only gain family but my adoptive family has opened their arms to my biological family. My adopted sister and biological brother, they talk all the time. They have a great relationship,” Tiffani said. “I now have 19 siblings, there’s 20 kids now. My mom’s inherited a couple more.”
Since becoming the winners of the $50,000 grand prize, Tiffani and Jose were able to purchase a new home in Phoenix which relocated the couple from their previous Goodyear residence. This move brought them closer in proximity to one of Tiffani’s biological siblings. Winning also gave them a chance to begin a new journey with trying to add a new member to their already expanded family.
“I had a history of tough pregnancy. So, we used our prize money for our IVF treatments. We’re doing in vitro with a specialist in Mexico. One of my sisters who went to see him had to go through two or three before she had a successful pregnancy,” Tiffani said. “We essentially bought a package so we can have a couple tries and we’re still working on it.”
The couple lends advice to others who want to apply for “Relative Race” or embark on their own journey for lost family members.
“Just don’t give up. Try Ancestry, submit your DNA. There’s so many avenues and if you get on the show, be prepared that it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster and long days. Get that sleep in now while you can,” Tiffani advised.
The duo makes light of how the editing process for the television show initially caught them off guard.
“We’re dorks, we’re total dorks and they made us look like normal people. The show is beautiful. They edit it in such a beautiful way.” Tiffani said. “There was a point on day three where I was done. I learned that both of my parents were dead and so they were able to rework my brother into the show a little bit earlier as kind of a carrot to dangle us to keep going and I’m so glad we did for obvious reasons. There’s a method to the madness.”
Being contestants gave the couple a new sense of appreciation for one another as well as for the production crew.
“It’s really an once-in-a-lifetime experience. We’ll never do something like this again. It was great and we shared great moments. The people made it even much better,” Jose said. “It is long days but the crew makes it worthwhile.”
The winners express gratitude for their appearance on “Relative Race” and for their newfound family members. Having been on the show, Tiffani and Jose can now create new memories and share time with the relatives who were discovered during their 10-day journey.
“It is life-changing. It was emotional for [Jose] just to see it be so emotional for me. It was so great for me to see that they found family members for him and it’s such a beautiful family-oriented show,” Tiffani said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about finding your relatives. It’s all about finding family.”
