Event: Lincoln Day Dinner

Republican Kari Lake greets members of the Mohave County Republican Central Committee Saturday night at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center during the Lincoln Day Dinner.

 Bryanna Winner/Today’s News-Herald

PHOENIX — The wording of a decision by the Arizona Supreme Court to let Kari Lake pursue one remaining election claim may make it difficult, if not impossible, for her to prove.

But a spokesman for the failed Republican gubernatorial hopeful told Capitol Media Services Lake still believes, even with the restrictions the high court has imposed, she can meet her burden of proving the counting of election results was tainted and the outcome should be declared void.

