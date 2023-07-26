Kari Lake

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to the crowd at Niko’s Grill & Pub Tuesday afternoon.

 Daisy Nelson/Today’s News-Herald

PHOENIX -- Kari Lake isn't going to get to jump the line in her bid to overturn her loss of the gubernatorial race to Katie Hobbs.

In a brief order Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected the request of the failed Republican candidate to immediately take up her appeal of a lower court ruling that went against her. The justices did not give any reason other than to say there was "no good cause'' to let her skip the normal process of first taking the case to the Court of Appeals.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.