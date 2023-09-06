Syndication: Arizona Republic

Ellie Murray, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at John F. Long Elementary from Shay Johnson as Samantha Murray holds Ellie's hand on Nov. 5, 2021, in Phoenix. Jflong A19

 Megan Mendoza/The Republic

WASHINGTON – First lady Jill Biden’s positive COVID-19 test this weekend was the latest, and most high-profile, reminder that cases are once again on the rise in the U.S. and in Arizona, where new infections per week have more than doubled since early July.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said on Aug. 30 that there had been 3,457 new cases reported in the preceding week, compared to 1,415 in the week before July 2.

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

The masks aren't totally for keeping a healthy person from getting the virus. The masks are there to keep an unhealthy person from passing it on through sneezing, coughing, hacking, spitting, etc. Typical stuff seen throughout our city on a daily basis. If masks didn't work - doctors and nurses wouldn't wear them.

Marylou Jones

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Matthew Tratz

Why are you still even testing for this? The use of N95 masks and social distancing have all been shown to be ineffective. The microscopic virus are so much tinier than the fibers of any masks they pass right thru, like deer passing thru the woods. The symptoms are that of a cold now. Things should be different this time because we know these things. Same ol' story again. Nothing learned and nothing gained!

Marylou Jones

Obviously, YOU have learned nothing! The new variants are showing signs of being super contagious! Usually starting with high fevers, severe coughing, trouble breathing certainly NOT symptoms of a cold! I've recently been hospitalized with Covid and pneumonia here in Lake Havasu! Your bravado is what adds to people not heeding the warnings and therefore spreading the virus. KISS!

