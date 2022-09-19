Arizona ranks near the bottom for per-pupil spending on grade schools

Even though Arizona had the third-lowest spending per grade school student in the country in 2010, officials said the money is well-spent, noting rises in student performance on national standardized tests. Arlington, Va., Public Schools Photo

 Arlington

Democrats and public education advocates are urging Gov. Doug Ducey and his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature to keep their promise to lift the state’s annual school spending cap.

Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature together passed a budget in June that dedicated more than $600 million to new, permanent funding for K-12 education. However, if two-thirds of the legislature doesn’t vote to lift the state’s Aggregate Expenditure Limit, or AEL, districts across the state won’t be able to spend around $1.3 billion already allocated to them.

