Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on June 27, 2023, after signing executive orders aimed at protecting transgender medical care. The executive orders will expand protections for LGBTQ Arizonans by allowing state employees to access gender-affirming surgery and severing any official involvement with so-called conversion therapy.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX — A governor’s task force meeting behind closed doors approved recommending changes to election laws, a secrecy decision defended by a top aide to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“We want people to vote in a very private manner and speak their minds freely,’’ said gubernatorial publicist Christian Slater. He said that’s why reporters were not invited to attend Thursday’s session — the second full meeting of the Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force — a meeting at which vice-chair Helen Purcell said they approved 20 of 22 proposals put forward.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.