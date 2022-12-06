The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will be hosting a public meeting today to discuss the groundwater contamination site in Lake Havasu City near Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane, and the contamination site near Lake Havasu Avenue and Holly Avenue.
ADEQ has been studying both sites for the past few years, and is in various stages of planning and implementing remediation strategies to remove the contaminants detected in the groundwater and soil at both sites.
The department will lead a discussion about its processes for dealing with these types of contamination and present its findings to date about each of the sites.
ADEQ also hopes to create a Community Advisory Board for both local contamination sites. The board would be charged with providing local input and helping to keep the community informed.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the council chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will also be available on Zoom using the Meeting ID 880 8932 3089, and the passcode 865801.
