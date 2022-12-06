The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will be hosting a public meeting today to discuss the groundwater contamination site in Lake Havasu City near Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane, and the contamination site near Lake Havasu Avenue and Holly Avenue.

ADEQ has been studying both sites for the past few years, and is in various stages of planning and implementing remediation strategies to remove the contaminants detected in the groundwater and soil at both sites.

