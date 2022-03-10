Horizon Community Bank is being acquired by a statewide credit union.
The financial institution, one of the only publicly traded companies based in Lake Havasu City, announced Thursday afternoon that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Arizona Federal Credit Union to acquire the bank. After the proposed transaction is completed, which it is expected to be by the end of the year, the combined organizations will have more than $3.3 billion in assets and serve over 155,000 members at 21 locations throughout Arizona.
“Arizona Federal has demonstrated their competency and commitment to community banking and they will be a great partner for our bank,” said Ralph Tapscott, President and CEO of Horizon Community. “I’m excited for Horizon employees to join together with Arizona Federal employees to bring additional financial services and resources to the communities we serve.”
According to the company’s news release, some of the financial services the 12,000 Horizon Community clients will have access to include “consumer loans, insurance, credit cards, investments, small business services, SBA and commercial loans.”
Tapscott added that Arizona Federal also has a big focus on retail loans such as personal loans, home loans, auto loans, student loans, gold loans and credit cards.
The release says Arizona Federal is committed to keeping the operation of Horizon Community’s six branches in Fort Mohave, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and Quartzsite going after the deal is completed.
“We’re excited to welcome Horizon Community Bank clients as new members,” Ronald L. Westad, President and CEO of Arizona Federal said. “We believe this will create significant long-term value for all stakeholders.”
The acquisition of Horizon Community comes after Arizona Federal successfully acquired and integrated the operations of Pinnacle Bank in 2019 and the credit union’s board of directors endorsed acquisitions as a strategy for future growth.
“We believe that quality growth and diversification is essential to continued success in our industry, and we intend to achieve it both organically and through mergers or acquisitions,” explained Westad.
Tapscott says that Arizona Federal’s successful integration of Pinnacle Bank was an encouraging sign for Horizon Community to go forward with this agreement with the credit union.
“Anytime there is a merger like this a computer system has to be moved over,” Tapscott said. “By all accounts Arizona Federal’s merger with Pinnacle was a success.”
Tapscott says Arizona Federal makes big investments into their technology making them able to offer services to consumers such as credit cards that can be canceled via an app on the phone.
Other than a smooth transition and more technological advanced services, Tapscott says Horizon Community Bank was also drawn to Arizona Federal because of the charitable work they do in the communities they serve.
“That has always been important to us,” Tapscott said.
Horizon Community Bank was founded in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.