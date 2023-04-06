Arizona is receiving $27.7 million for four projects to increase drought resilience and improve water delivery systems, part of $585 million in funding sent to 11 states as part of last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“As we work to address record drought and changing climate conditions throughout the West, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems,” Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudrea said.

