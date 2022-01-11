KINGMAN — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward spoke to attendees of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman about the Arizona 2020 election audit and the future of the Republican Party on Monday.
Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, said the 2020 election is not about Republicans versus Democrats, it’s about good versus evil. Ward referred to the Arizona audit as “America’s Audit” and discussed how Arizona Republicans will save America, starting in Mohave County. Ward also skimmed through claims of widespread voter fraud and placed blame on Maricopa County Supervisors, the “Left” and the news media.
“The audit is happening, people, don’t believe what the fake news tells you,” Ward said.
While claims of widespread voter fraud emerged after the 2020 election, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors found the audit claims to be misleading, inaccurate or false. However, Ward said the board brushed off the abnormalities, mistakes and fraud found in the audit.
The audit, conducted by Cyber Ninjas, focused on more than 50,000 Maricopa County ballots the firm deemed questionable. A Maricopa County report said out of around 50,000 ballots, there are 37 cases of potential fraud from either voting twice, deceased voters or voting in more than one county. The county found that 50 ballots were double counted. The ballots with potential fraud makeup 0.004% of ballots and are not enough to influence the election, according to the Arizona Republic.
So far, the audit has cost taxpayers $425,000. Cyber Ninjas did not have a background in elections, and was recently found in contempt of court for not releasing public records with a fine of $50,000 per day until they release the records. Cyber Ninjas shut down days following the ruling. Ward did not mention the State Senate-hired Florida firm during her speech.
“I personally don’t believe it because I saw it with my very own eyes, everything that was going on,” Ward said without clarifying what she saw that led her to believe there was voter fraud.
Ward described Arizona as the “tip of the spear” for election integrity and building back voter confidence because of Republicans in the state Legislature, such as State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City).
“Our party does need a spine and a soul, and they need fearless fighters who stand up to these people who do want to shame us, who want to shut us up, who want to tell us to just sit down and go away,” Ward said.
Since the 2020 election, Ward has been vocal about claims of a “rigged election” on Twitter and sharing former President Trump’s news releases claiming widespread voter fraud.
She called for a “true investigation” into the 2020 election. She said she wants to see arrests and accountability for files that were deleted and then archived. According to the Associated Press, election data was archived because there wasn’t enough space on servers, nor was it moved to be hidden from auditors. She also discussed the Dominion Voting System and their claims of secure elections and her request to prove the election was done well.
“Dominion is a problem because if their claims are true that their election that they ran in Maricopa County and other places all around the country… that it was pristine, it was perfect, it was the best election that we’ve ever seen, then just show us,” Ward said.
While the Arizona audit failed to find proof of widespread voter fraud some elected officials claim, neither did the hand counts, forensic audit of voting machines or multiple lawsuits. President Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,000 votes.
Ward also promoted her book, “Inspired by What’s Right,” which is an autobiography of her journey to becoming Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party. She also announced her next book, “Justified: A Story of America’s Audit,” which is about what happened in the audit and what the future of the audit holds.
“What we’re doing here is important,” Ward said. “It’s going to take every single one of us, every single one of those little sparks that’s just going out over you to light the flame to save this country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.