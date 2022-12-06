Kelli Ward

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, and Catholics for Trump Advisory Board member Jesse Romero attend a rally for President Donald Trump in 2020.

PHOENIX — The head of the Arizona Republican Party wants Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate whether Democrat Katie Hobbs used her official position “to suppress free speech.’’

In a letter Tuesday, Kelli Ward cites evidence that shows someone from the Secretary of State’s Office asked Twitter in 2021 to remove two posts. They had to do with allegations that Hobbs’ office had contracted with a private firm to set up a new voter database, a firm that the the person making the post claimed had a foreign contractor.

Marylou Jones

"Petty tyrant"????, Kari Lake? Isn't that the pot calling the kettle, Black? When are you going away?

