Senators Anthony Kern and Justine Wadsack

Senators Anthony Kern and Justine Wadsack, the authors of two measures aimed at “drag shows,” confer Thursday on the Senate floor.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona Senate are targeting “drag story hour’’ and other drag performances that have drawn the ire of conservatives, with the sponsor of a proposal banning certain shows before children or in government buildings calling it a case of “good versus evil.’’

But Sen. Anthony Kern’s bill drew strong opposition Thursday from performers and transgender women who called the legislation an attack targeting the LGBTQ community, poorly written and overly broad. And Democrats on the Judiciary Committee also objected to the SB1028, saying it needlessly calls out Drag Shows when it should just target behavior that is already illegal, such as nudity in front of children.

