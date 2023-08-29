Jeff DeWit

State Treasurer Jeff DeWit reviews the finances of state accounts Tuesday as the Investment Board which he chairs votes to distribute more than $190 million in first payment to schools for Proposition 123.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services photo

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Republican Committee wants the state GOP to cancel Arizona’s normal presidential preference election and instead hold its own vote — one that would not include any mail-in balloting and would require anyone who wants to vote to show up and vote in-person on Election Day.

If Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit signs on and cancels the normal election, the party would run its own statewide vote next year -- a tall task that one former state party official said would create insurmountable problems.

1
2
0
0
5

Tags

(2) comments

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“Arizona currently has more than 1,700 precincts, and the state party would be on the hook for finding locations and staffing each and every one of them under the county proposal.” Completely unworkable! Why can’t we work on securing the elections system we have. Spend money on “poll watchers” who have Court ordered access to voting precincts, store rooms, and transportation vehicles with GPS tracking that is recorded producing “forensic” evidence of places traveled too and time intervals. No more poll watching from hundreds of feet away, no more curtains and shielded areas no more storage of votings materials and ballots in secret storage facilities where “uncounted ballots” can be discovered days later to throw the election in the Dimocrat’s favor! Come’on guys we can do this! [thumbup][huh][ohmy][wink][smile] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Mike Catella

So what is being said is all of the registered voters that are confined to their homes or anyone unable to travel to to a multitude of issues, whether medical or other it that you are prohibiting them their right to vote. Also the military serving out country who have the right to vote who list their residence in the county. Sad to see this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.