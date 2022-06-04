The first hurricane of the season has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and has rapidly grown stronger ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns as a major storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall as a powerful Category 3 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening in the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. The center warns of a dangerous storm surge. Late Sunday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) — just 1 mph below the threshold for Category 3.