Syndication: Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona governor declares victory in her race at a press conference in Phoenix on Nov. 14, 2022. Hobbs defeated Republican candidate Kari Lake. News Katie Hobbs Victory Party

 Rob Schumacher/The Republic

PHOENIX — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs laid out her priorities for the next four years, promising to work with the Republican-controlled Legislature to solve problems — but with a political warning to those who choose a different path.

“Republicans and Democrats will have an open door to my office so we can get to work, find bipartisan compromise and deliver for the people of Arizona,” Hobbs said in a victory speech Tuesday to supporters. She is the first Democrat to be the state’s chief executive since early 2009 when Janet Napolitano, who also faced having to deal with Republicans running the House and Senate, left to take a job in the Obama administration.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

(1) comment

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Karrin Taylor Robson knows what Chemtrails Kelli did to the Arizona Republican Party and she wants Chemtrails to resign her position. It would be a great first step for Arizona.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.