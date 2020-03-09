PHOENIX — Arizona can expect to have thousands, if not tens of thousands, of confirmed cases of coronavirus this year, the state’s top health official said Monday.
“And that’s just the tip of the iceberg,’’ Cara Christ said at a press briefing Monday afternoon.
She said that, just like the flu, there are going to be people with mild symptoms who will not seek medical care —and not be tested for the virus.
“So we know there’s a lot more people who don’t seek healthcare with respiratory symptoms and are still in the community,’’ Christ said.
And they are still potentially contagious.
Christ said her latest analysis that Arizona has a “heightened’’ risk of the new virus spreading here came after at least one of the state’s cases ended up being traced to “community spread.’’ That means the patient had no known travel to a country where he or she could have been exposed nor had been in contact with someone else with the virus.
The message with that risk level -- and the chances of getting it -- is simple.
“I think now that it’s in the community, that’s much more of a possibility than when it was just with those individuals that had traveled from Wuhan or from China,’’ Christ said. What that means, she said, is “act like everyone has it.’’
But even with that, Christ is saying that her current advice is that the only people who should take special precautions are those who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, especially respiratory.
Still, there are special circumstances.
For example, Christ said she would advise her own mother and grandmother not to take a plane trip, particularly a long one, unless it was absolutely necessary. Part of that, she said, is the “close quarters’’ and the chance of ending up next to someone who is sick.
Still, Christ said, plane travel is probably a lot less risky than a cruise. In that case, it’s not only a question of close contact but things like sharing dining facilities and even touching the same utensils.
“A lot of the same facilities are being used for days on end,’’ she said.
As to those who are at risk, she had a special message.
“We encourage them to have supplies on hand, such as extra prescription medication, over-the-counter medications, and supplies like tissues and other household items and groceries,’’ Christ said. “Take everyday precautions, such as avoiding people who are sick, washing your hands often, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas like your doorknobs, light switches, toilets, faucets and phones.’’
And there’s something else.
“Stay away from crowds, if possible,’’ she said. “And have a plan if you get sick to call your healthcare provider and identify who else can care for you if your caregiver becomes ill.’’
Gov. Doug Ducey, who also was at Monday’s briefing, said he was not concerned about reports of certain kinds of items like cleaning supplies being snapped up, leaving some store shelves bare.
“I’m confident that these items that are in the consumer market will be replenished and people should have the appropriate items in stock at home,’’ the governor said.
Christ said there are no plans to ask organizations to cancel events designed to attract crowds, like the Democratic presidential debate in Phoenix this coming Sunday, saying that decision is up to individual event planners.
The health chief also announced new protocols for nursing homes and similar facilities, including screening visitors and, to the extent possible, convincing them to stay away. Still, she acknowledged, that presents different problems.
“We understand long-term care facilities are people’s homes,’’ Christ said. And those living there need not only their physical needs attended to but also their mental health.
She said if a resident gets sick, these facilities should be prepared with everything from having masks and gowns immediately available outside the person’s room to ensuring that the staffers taking care of patients diagnosed with the virus are also not caring for others in the facility.
One of impeached fools most important missteps in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak happened before anyone had even heard of COVID-19. In fact, the idiot’s first error came back in 2018. It was two years ago when goofy ordered the shutdown of the White House National Security Council's entire global health security unit.
It was against this backdrop that a reporter asked the liar in chief late last week about whether he was prepared to "rethink having an Office of Pandemic Preparation in the White House." The moron replied: “I just think this is something, Peter, that you can never really think is going to happen. You know, who -- I've heard all about, 'This could be...' -- you know, 'This could be a big deal,' from before it happened. You know, this -- something like this could happen.... Who would have thought? Look, how long ago is it? Six, seven, eight weeks ago -- who would have thought we would even be having the subject? ... You never really know when something like this is going to strike and what it's going to be." (Don’t bother, no one can figure out what he’s trying to say)
It's worth emphasizing that this is the dummy’s second explanation related to his decision to disband his global health security team. "I'm a business person," he explained two weeks ago in response to a similar question. "I don't like having thousands of people around when you don't need them. When we need them, we can get them back very quickly."
As it turns out, the administration cannot actually reassemble such a team "very quickly," though the dope, still unfamiliar with how much of the executive branch works, may not have known that.
Expect thousands of new cases because state leaders aren't cracking down on large populated events from taking place and limiting travel. The almighty $ will continue to dictate their decisions on this until Corona virus deaths go off the chart.
