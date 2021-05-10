Coronavirus vaccines will soon be available for children as young as 12, but the Arizona Department of Health Services says it has no plans to add the vaccine to the required list of immunizations needed to attend school.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine in children 12 to 15 years old. Now, an advisory committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to review the data and make the final recommendation.
Once the committee gives its recommendation, administration of the vaccine to children 12 and up can begin.
Pfizer is currently testing its vaccine in children ages two to 11 and plan to expand testing to infants 6 months to 2 years old.
If the testing goes well Pfizer is expected to apply to the FDA in September for emergency authorization in children ages two to 11.
Schools in Arizona require students to be vaccinated for a number of illnesses, such as polio and measles, mumps and rubella. However, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services communications director Steve Elliott, ADHS has no plans to add the covid vaccine to the list of vaccines required to attend school.
Multiple calls to officials with Lake Havasu Unified School District about local plans regarding the vaccine requirements were not returned by Monday night.
In Mohave County, there have been 2,723 cases of covid in individuals younger than 20 according to the AZDHS data dashboard. The state lists Lake Havasu City as a moderate transmission risk level based on new cases and percent positivity of all tests taken in the past seven days.
On Monday, the Mohave County Health Department announced that there had been 20 new reported cases of covid since May 7 and three deaths. Four of those cases and one of those deaths is from the Lake Havasu City area.
