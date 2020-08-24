PHOENIX — Some Arizona resorts could find themselves facing orders to shut down part of their water parks.
State Health Director Cara Christ said Monday she is sending inspectors to these resorts to find out exactly how they are operating their water features.
And Christ told Capitol Media Services that those that are operating in an unsafe fashion will face orders to close.
Part of the issue, she said, is that several resorts are advertising to get day visitors to their facilities to generate additional cash. That includes not just the pools but also the water slides, hot tubs and “lazy river’’ floats.
But Christ also said that even those facilities that limit attendance to guests could wind up in trouble -- and with an order to limit activities -- if they are operating in ways that allow people to gather together in a way that could spread the virus.
The key, she said, is avoiding having large groups of people congregating.
“So if they’re limiting the activities and it’s limited to hotel guests and they’re not drawing large crowds like people waiting, that will be taken under consideration,’’ Christ explained.
“But if they’re bringing in the public and everything’s open and they’re operating as a water park, that’s going to be a much different scenario,’’ she continued. “And if you’re doing both of those, that’s completely off the table.’’
Christ’s comments come as her boss, Gov. Doug Ducey, on Monday asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by the owners of Mesa Golfland Sunsplash which has been forced to remain closed. Its attorney, Joel Sannes, says there are resorts in Arizona which appear to be operating nearly identical facilities, not only for their own guests but even for day visitors willing to pay an admission fee.
Legally speaking, Sannes charges that there is no “rational basis’’ for the disparate treatment. So he wants U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi to order the governor to give the Mesa facility -- and any other freestanding water parks -- the same ability to operate.
Sannes may have a point.
Christ said when she and Ducey first crafted the order of what was allowed and what was not, the assumption was that resorts would limit attendance to guests. In that way, Christ said, there would be a list that health officials could use for contact tracing should someone come down with the coronavirus.
