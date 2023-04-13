PHOENIX – A bill that would allocate $150 million in grants to city fire departments and fire districts has firefighters crossing their fingers.
House Bill 2803 sponsored by Rep. Matt Gress (R-District 4) has been met with support by local fire departments and fire districts.
House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) is a co-sponsor of the bill. The proposed Public Safety Grant Program would be administered by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and provide funding for safety operations, equipment, fire engines and the construction or renovations of fire stations.
According to the bill’s language, ADFFM would distribute 75% of the money to cities, towns and fire districts in urban areas and 25% to rural departments and districts. ADFFM would also have to develop response time goals and best practices for fire personnel to follow for the one-time funding.
As Arizona’s population continues to grow, Gress said that funding needs to be prioritized for first responders so they can meet growing public safety demands. He said cities and towns have not done an adequate job of funding their fire departments and districts at the rate the state is growing.
“We just want to make investments in what matters most to Arizonans,” Gress said to the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.
In order to receive funding, departments and districts would have to explain how they intend to use the money. They would also need to provide their response times for medical emergency services.
If a fire department or district seeks to construct or renovate a fire station, the bill requires that they lay out a plan to prove they can pay for the station’s operating costs for 25 years.
Northern Arizona Fire District Fire Chief Dennis Hoke noted that the Arizona Fire District Association and the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association are supporting the bill, which could bring funding to a variety of underfunded districts.
Hoke said Proposition 310, which voters voted down in 2022, would have provided staffing for a vacant fire station. They would have also increased their staffing from two-person engines to three-person engines if the voters would have approved the 0.1% sales tax increase over 20 years to help fund fire districts throughout the state.
However, HB2803 could give NAFD an opportunity to address staffing issues.
“Fire districts are underfunded and if the bill passes, we would apply for grant funding once a final determination is made on what the funds are used for,” Hoke said.
Kingman Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Flanagan said that the department supports grant funding opportunities that prioritize public safety. If approved, KFD would apply for a grant.
“If funds were made available we would prioritize our programs and needs,” Flanagan said. Bullhead City Fire District Chief Patrick Moore said as fire chief and president of the Arizona Fire District Association, he supports the bill because it will bring funding to rural Arizona. He said grant funding from the bill could provide infrastructure needs to a variety of fire departments and districts across the state.
“Mohave County has 16 fire departments consisting of 14 fire districts and two municipal fire departments,” Moore said. “The bill would have the potential to assist each fire agency in the state and Mohave County.”
Moore said if the bill becomes law, BCFD will apply for money to upgrade or replace aging radio infrastructure components, which are used by BCFD, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District, Mohave Valley Fire District, Golden Shores Fire District and Oatman Fire District.
“We are hopeful and optimistic that the funding will be approved and allocated to assist the first responders in our state,” Moore said.
If qualified, Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said the Lake Havasu Fire Department and the city are in support of the bill that would allow them to address department needs.
“We are supportive of SB 2803,” Knudson said. “We have facility, equipment, and vehicle needs.”
