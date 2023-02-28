Police patrol boat

A Lake Havasu City Police Department waterway patrol boat monitors Memorial Day crowds several years ago in the Bridgewater Channel.

 Today’s News-Herald file

For the third year in a row, the Arizona House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill that would permanently restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront communities. Now it is in the hands of the Senate, where the same proposal has died without reaching the floor for a full vote in each of the last two legislative sessions.

House Bill 2374 received wide bipartisan support from members of the House last week, passing 53-7 with support from 24 Republicans and 29 Democrats. The seven representatives who voted against the proposal were all Republicans. The bill has now been transmitted to the Senate for further consideration.

