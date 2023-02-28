For the third year in a row, the Arizona House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill that would permanently restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront communities. Now it is in the hands of the Senate, where the same proposal has died without reaching the floor for a full vote in each of the last two legislative sessions.
House Bill 2374 received wide bipartisan support from members of the House last week, passing 53-7 with support from 24 Republicans and 29 Democrats. The seven representatives who voted against the proposal were all Republicans. The bill has now been transmitted to the Senate for further consideration.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), and is being co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City). Biasiucci has introduced nearly identical bills in each of the last two legislative sessions in an effort to permanently stop sweeps from the State Lake Improvement Fund, and to permanently revive the once-robust SLIF grant program.
SLIF grants are meant for projects or programs on or near bodies of water where gas powered boats are allowed. They can be used to fund water-based improvements including boat launches, piers, public campgrounds, and watercraft for public safety agencies.
Revenue for SLIF is generated by a portion of Arizona’s gas tax estimated to come from fuel sales for watercraft, along with a portion of the state’s watercraft license tax. It has produced roughly $8 million per year in recent years. But most of the money produced for the fund has been used to pay for administrative and operating costs for Arizona Parks & Trails for the last 12 years or so. State Parks has used SLIF for those purposes ever since it lost access to other funds that had been used to pay for parks administration and operations.
Biasiucci’s bill would restore the grants by stopping those sweeps. HB2374 stipulates that no more than 10% of money deposited into SLIF each year can be used by State Parks staff to plan and administer the fund, while also removing the language that currently allows the parks to use SLIF to pay for “administrative tasks and recreational plans of the board.” That would leave at least 90% of the money SLIF generates each year available for grants and water search and rescue operations.
The bill also appropriates $5 million to the state parks board to cover its operating costs – since SLIF is currently the only money the parks are allowed to use for that purpose. The appropriation includes $3 million from the general fund, and $2 million from the state parks revenue fund.
The bill has received lots of support in the House each year it has been introduced. In the 2021 legislative session the House passed a nearly identical bill 51-8. During the 2022 session the bill did even better, passing the House 58-1. In both years, the bill was then transmitted to the Senate where it ultimately was killed without making it to the floor of the Senate for a full vote.
Although past bills have not become law, Biasiucci has been able to revive the SLIF grant program temporarily through providing $4 million per year through the state’s general fund to be distributed as SLIF grants in each of the past two years.
The return of those grants have been particularly helpful to Lake Havasu City and Mohave County as a whole. Havasu, Bullhead City, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a combined $1.98 million in SLIF grants last year. Havasu received the maximum allowable $800,000 grant to purchase boats and marine equipment for the police and fire departments. This year Havasu has been awarded another $800,000 SLIF grant to help pay to replace the Site Six boat launch ramp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.