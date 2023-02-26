Arizona House votes for foreign farming ban

PHOENIX – Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s bill to ban a variety of foreign entities from owning state land has cleared the Arizona House.
The bill written by the Republican from Lake Havasu City would ban China, Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran Syria, Cuba and Venezuela from owning or leasing state land.
The bill passed the House 43-17 on Thursday and is on its way to the Senate.
Arizona has seen an increase in foreign agriculture and has raised concerns about water usage in the time of an ongoing drought.
In 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that foreign individuals and entities owned 37.6 million acres of U.S. agricultural land.
Arizona checks in at over 72.7 million acres with 7.8 million acres of privately held agricultural land and 285,106 acres of foreign-held agricultural land as of 2020.
Reports from USDA show investors from Canada and European countries hold the largest portions of foreign-owned agricultural land in Arizona, but the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia's agriculture usage continues to grow, particularly in the south and western portions of the U.S.
“They are using our land, using our water, growing alfalfa and shipping the alfalfa home to the Middle East. Although I can't blame them for taking advantage of our lax laws and benefiting from decades-old deals with the state, it's time this comes to an end,” Biasiucci previously told the Kingman Miner.
While he said he supports private property owners deciding who to sell land to, Biasiucci does not believe state land should be sold to foreign entities for farming purposes.
“I am a believer in the free market and I don't want to stop private landowners from doing what they feel is best for them,” Biasiucci said.
“But no state lands should ever be leased or sold to any foreign entities, especially when it involves necessary resources like water, food or utilities,” he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.