Arizona House votes for foreign farming ban
PHOENIX – Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s bill to ban a variety of foreign entities from owning state land has cleared the Arizona House.

The bill written by the Republican from Lake Havasu City would ban China, Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran Syria, Cuba and Venezuela from owning or leasing state land.

