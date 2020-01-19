A new study shows Arizona is the No. 36 heaviest drinking state in America.
The 10 heaviest drinking states are District of Columbia, Vermont, South Dakota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska and Colorado.
That result from SafeHome.org is somewhat surprising given the high number of bars in Lake Havasu City. In the city’s commercial districts, taverns and lounges pop up every quarter of a mile or so. The prevalence of bars is even more dense in other areas, such as the downtown business district.
But, being a resort town, Havasu may be an exception to the state’s ranking. Drinking is a big part of the local culture, falling in line with the nation’s culture. The study from Safe Home found that nearly 60% of Americans say they are regular drinkers and the average American consumes 2.3 gallons of alcohol annually.
Not drinking responsibly can lead to accidents and health issues.
Safe Home’s study, entitled “The Drunkest States in America,” analyzed the most recent data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI.
To calculate the rankings, Safe Home used data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia covering the percentage of people who drink and how much, how drinking rates have changed, the prevalence of craft breweries and the rate of binge-drinking.
Safe Home is a home security company.
According to the analysis, the District of Columbia is the heaviest-drinking state, followed closely by Vermont and South Dakota. The biggest teetotaler states are Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi, who each have overall scores that are a fraction of the scores among the highest-ranking states.
State rankings were determined by analyzing consumption patterns. Key findings in Arizona included:
• No. 31 in percentage of adults who drink, 54.83%.
• No. 35 in percentage of adults who binge-drink, 25.0%.
• No. 28 in change in percentage of adults who drink, 2008-2017, -.8%.
• No. 31 in alcohol consumption per person, 2.3 gallons
• No. 34 in per-capita craft breweries, 2.2 per 100,000
Key national findings included:
• The 10 lightest drinking states are Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah, Hawaii, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.
• New Mexico has the highest alcohol-related death rate, 31.5 per 100,000 people.
• Wyoming has the highest alcohol-related arrest rate, 1,418.7 per 100,000 people.
