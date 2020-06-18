Arizona appears to be headed toward the most extreme year for wildland fire in more than a decade.
According to a joint press release from the Bureau of Land Management, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there were 527 wildfires across the state in the month of May and 941 since the start of the year. Last year to this point, there were only 689 fires.
Of this year’s wildfires, roughly 90% were human-caused.
The departments urge the public’s help in doing their part to prevent these fires and enjoy the outdoors responsibly.
“Much of Arizona is under fire restrictions. It is essential that everyone stay alert and do their part to prevent wildfires,” the release says. “Most wildfires in Arizona are human-caused, usually by campfires, sparks from equipment, vehicles parked on dry desert grass, vehicles with dragging chains or metal causing sparks, discarded cigarettes, shooting, and arson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.