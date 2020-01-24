A Glendale Republican lawmaker says he’s found a way to ensure that university students get all sides of controversial issues: force the schools to search out — and, if necessary, fund — opposing viewpoints.
Rep. Anthony Kern said he believes that students are not getting all sides of issues when guests are invited to any of the state’s three universities. He said that’s wrong, particularly at schools which are funded with tax dollars.
“What we’re trying to do is train our students to become citizens, good citizens of the United States,’’ he said.
“In order to do that you cannot just feed them one certain point of view at our universities,’’ Kern continued. “You’ve got to give them both sides of the issue and let them make that decision.’’
To do that, his HB 2238 requires the Board of Regents to establish, fund and staff a new Office of Public Policy Events at each university.
It would be the responsibility of each office to organize and stage debates, forums and lectures that address issues “from multiple, divergent and opposing perspective.’’
