The Arizona Department of Education is under fire from two state legislators who suspect the department released improperly redacted records exposing personal information of nearly 7,000 parents and students.
The exposure is being termed a “privacy breach” by State Rep. Mark Finchem (R-11) and State. Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-5). A “breach” can imply that an entity sneaked into Department of Education records to steal the private information. But as the story unfolds, it seems information was willingly handed over by the department in response to a records request by Save Our Schools, Finchem says.
The exposed personal information belonged to parents and students who use the state-run Empowerment Scholarship Account program. The ESA program is a school choice option for children who are special education students. It is funded by Arizona tax dollars to provide educational options for qualified students. Parents can seek a range of alternative educational services, such as a private school or home-based education.
The Arizona Department of Education released a statement on Tuesday confirming the data breach. According to the statement, three people who were not identified received the information belonging to empowerment scholarship account holders. The department said it redacted the documents but “failed to secure the integrity of the redaction prior to sending the data and the document was able to be manipulated to reveal private information.”
The Department said it notified the people who were affected and issued an apology.
Borelli estimated that there may be five families in all of Mohave County enrolled in the ESA program, but that low number didn’t diminish his concerns. He suspects there was a political motivation behind the breach.
“Superintendent (Kathy) Hoffman is obviously a strong opponent of school choice. Releasing the personal data to Save Our Schools, which lobbies against the ESA program, is unacceptable,” Borelli said. “I am appalled that the superintendent’s office has exposed the State of Arizona and its taxpayers to serious civil liability with the release of this most precious and guarded information.”
Finchem and Borelli on Tuesday called for a federal investigation of the Arizona Department of Education over the matter.
“My office has contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office to request a full investigation of this egregious violation of federal statutes,” said Finchem in a press release from the legislature. “This is an incredibly serious matter, as there are not only apparent violations of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, but potentially several other state privacy laws that may have been broken due to the department’s actions.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Finchem said he will meet later this week with an assistant United States attorney about investigating the breach. In the meantime, he and his other legislative colleagues are answering to their constituents about the problem.
“My office and other representatives are being pinged by ESA parents who are worried. I am urging them to contact the Goldwater Institute and another law firm to join a class action lawsuit (against the ADE),” Finchem said.
“It’s time for a change at the Department of Education,” he continued. “For the department to be so cavalier and not jealously guard these children’s information …it’s time for a change and I’ll gladly be that change agent.”
Kathy Hoffman was elected to a four-year term as State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Her term ends January 2023.
In Lake Havasu City, district Superintendent Diana Asseier said the Lake Havasu Unified School District has 660 students currently enrolled who receive some sort of special education services. They do not use the ESA option.
