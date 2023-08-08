KINGMAN -- The Arizona State Legislature held an 11th-hour special joint meeting in Kingman on Monday to discuss and hear local residents’ thoughts on the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

According to reports, President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Tuesday his plans for the new monument that would permanently ban uranium mining in 1,562 square miles of land surrounding the Grand Canyon – including 445,000 acres in Mohave County.

Grand Canyon

Dust blows across House Rock Valley, March 28, 2022, south of the Vermillion Cliffs, Arizona. This area would be in the new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument.
(4) comments

Mohave Crone

Seeing that our elected officials oppose anything the Federal govt does, including receiving govt (tax payer) funds for projects and services to benefit the residents here, I’m shocked that the Biden Admin didn’t seek their input. Oh well, at least the Repubs will get a photo op and possibly an “outrage” segment on Fox News out of this.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Nothing screams Hypocrisy louder than a group of white immigrants complaining about our president protecting the rights of North Americas original inhabitants' land. The same people who complain about immigration...

These same people want to take away our citizen's vote on Dark Money, something passed by the Arizona voters by a margin of 3-1. Who do they really represent?

Doug Leonard

what a dummy, just wasted money is all Bite me Biden can do... nothing that does anygood.

BW64
Rob Ryder

Hey Joey stay the F### out of AZ we the people do not need your input on anything or landmarks you moron!

