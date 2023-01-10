The 56th Arizona Legislature kicked off on Monday with Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R- Lake Havasu City) and House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) making a joint video statement in response to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs State of the Address speech, and the party’s highlights for the session.
Biasiucci and Borrelli said the legislator plans to raise the aggregate expenditure limit for public schools. However, with a March 1 deadline, Biasiucci said republicans will not rush the process to raise the limit.
“Because of all the money Republicans have pumped into Arizona schools, we’ve hit the cap on aggregate expenditure limit that the voters approved,” Biasiucci said. “Here us now, schools will not lose out on the money we’ve allocated for them.”
Without raising the limit, school districts across the state will have to reduce their spending by a total of 17% or $1.3 billion. Within the legislator’s district borders, Kingman Unified School District reported in November that they could see a $10.6 million cut by the spring if action is not taken.
Borrelli and Biasiucci also said the party is proposing to eliminate the food tax, rental tax and lower or scrap occupational licensing fees as a way to curb inflation.
“Local and state governments have a surplus of funds to allow this relief to continue for a couple of years and this will not harm public safety funding at all,” Borrelli said.
Senate bill 1033 proposes tax exemptions for diapers and feminine hygiene products, but Biasiucci said that cut would not be enough for Arizonans to feel less pressure from inflation.
“You should not have to struggle to pay for the most basic items,” Biasiucci said.
Housing and rentals continue to be hard to come by in northwestern Arizona. Biasiucci said the party wants to “cut the red tape” holding back development. By shrinking the time for development, more homes could be built which Biasiucci said will allow for lower rentals.
“This will allow for a greater supply of homes, which will translate to lower prices to rent or own your own home,” Biasiucci said.
While the legislature looks forward to working towards solutions, Biasiucci said they will not “rubber stamp” a budget filled with unnecessary spending. In 2022, the legislature approved an $18 million budget with a large chunk focused on education, infrastructure and debt.
Moving forward, Biasiucci and Borrelli said they will work to listen to constituents while sticking to the process laid out by the Founding Fathers. “We will stick to the mission,” Borrelli said.
“We are ready and willing to work on solutions that are important to the constituents, that elected us into office, but we will not rubber stamp a budget that includes more reckless spending like the federal government has done,” Biasiucci said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.