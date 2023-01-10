The 56th Arizona Legislature kicked off on Monday with Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R- Lake Havasu City) and House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) making a joint video statement in response to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs State of the Address speech, and the party’s highlights for the session.

Biasiucci and Borrelli said the legislator plans to raise the aggregate expenditure limit for public schools. However, with a March 1 deadline, Biasiucci said republicans will not rush the process to raise the limit.

