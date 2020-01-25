PHOENIX — The way Mitzi Epstein sees it, it’s against the law to throw things out the window of your car and pollute the environment.
So now she wants to extend that to what people release into the air.
Her HB 2339 would make it illegal to release balloons into the atmosphere “for any reason,’’ including any promotional activity or product advertisement.
The issue, the Tempe Democrat said, is more than about visual pollution. She cited statistics showing that about 29 percent of the birds in the United States and Canada —about three billion in all — have disappeared in the last half century.
“It is more than just balloons,’’ Epstein said. But she said the balloons are “the most lethal kind of pollution for birds and for every other kind of wildlife out there.’’
That was backed up by Doris Pedersen of Liberty Wildlife which is involved in not only conservation and education but also helping injured animals.
“The wildlife actually eat them,’’ she said of balloon residue. “It gets in their system and blocks their system.’’
And Pedersen said waterfowl mistake what’s left of those shiny Mylar balloons for jellyfish.
The idea is not original to Epstein.
She said it came from a local Girl Scout troop who were learning about pollution and wanted to do something about it. And many were at a press conference Wednesday called to draw attention to the issue.
House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, called the proposal “government gone wild.’’
“I will certainly oppose any legislation that penalizes children for releasing balloons into the air,’’ he said.
(2) comments
What will you bet that she did not run on this issue in her campaign? This is a total waste of time and effort. If this is what she sees as being the most important issue facing our State, she shows no sign of real intelligence.
I agree bob b. If anything what we need to do is to teach parents NOT to buy helium filled latex and mylar balloons and give them to their kids. Or if they do make sure they have a weight attached to prevent them from becoming airborne. That should solve most of the problem.
If as a parent you didn't know they were harmful now you do so please take action. What we don't need is this constant flow of junk regulations from government that tries to control every element of our lives. Government needs to clean up its own house before it tries to control ours. Congress and it's 22% approval rating is a shameful example of the failure of a governing body. They should be ashamed of even suggesting that We-The-People can't do the right thing and do it better and more frequently than Congress can.
Dumbest bit of junk regulation I have ever seen. You mean to tell me this is the most important thing for government to be working on or doing at the moment. Has anyone heard of the care we need to be giving our mentally ill? Has anyone heard of global warming or the use of fossil fuels? Has anyone heard of our increasing suicide rates and you want to talk about balloons? We need legislators who can see what their priorities should be.
We can eliminate the need for junk balloon legislation if you just tell the people WHY. Or just send a letter on Congressional letterhead to stores like dollar general, .99 only and others who sell balloons. Asked for it to be posted next to where the balloons are purchased. For heaven's sakes just tell the kids at school why they shouldn't be asking for balloons filled with helium to make them float up in the air. Trust me our KIDS will lets us know in no uncertain terms WHY we shouldn't be buying balloons that go up into the air.
Sorry about this rant but it just struck me the wrong way. This is not legislation that is needed. We have so many other items that need MEANINGFUL legislation its not even funny.
