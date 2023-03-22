A proposal to scrap a state requirement for government agencies to publish public notices in newspapers is making its way through the Arizona Legislature, and it appears to have divided members along partisan lines.

Senate Bill 1006, introduced by Sen. John Kavanah (R-District 3), proposes to allow local governments to publish their own public notices of elections, invitations for bids, notices of letting contracts, law, and ordinances be published on a city’s website, rather than in a newspaper as is currently required.

