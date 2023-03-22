A proposal to scrap a state requirement for government agencies to publish public notices in newspapers is making its way through the Arizona Legislature, and it appears to have divided members along partisan lines.
Senate Bill 1006, introduced by Sen. John Kavanah (R-District 3), proposes to allow local governments to publish their own public notices of elections, invitations for bids, notices of letting contracts, law, and ordinances be published on a city’s website, rather than in a newspaper as is currently required.
Prior to the bill being passed by the Senate on March 6, the bill was amended to stipulate that only local governments in a county with a population over 4 million could opt to publish on their own website. In Arizona, only Maricopa County meets that population threshold.
Kavanagh said the amendment was made after concerns were brought up that in some rural areas internet service may not be reliable enough to make the information available to everyone.
SB1006 advanced through the House Government Committee on Wednesday on a strict party-line vote of 5-4. All five Republicans on the committee, including local Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman), supported the proposal while all four Democrats on the committee voted against it.
On March 6, the state senate passed the bill with a 16-13-1 vote with similar partisan splits. In that vote 15 of 16 Republican Senators supported the bill, including local Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), while 12 of 14 Democratic Senators opposed it. Sen. Ken Bennett (R-District 1) was the only Republican in the Senate to oppose the bill, while Sen. Brian Fernandez (D-District 23) was the only Democrat to support it. Sen. Sally Ann Gonzalez (D-District 20) did not cast a vote.
“As print newspapers slowly fade away, in our new digital world, it just becomes more and more of a waste of taxpayers’ money and more and more of an inadequate way to reach people to require that the municipalities post in paper newspapers,” Kavanagh told the House Government Committee on Wednesday. “Especially since it isn’t even a requirement that a municipality post their notice in a newspaper that’s actually located in their own town. They can pick any number of newspapers in that county.”
Kavanagh also argued that these types of public notices are of little interest to “ordinary people,” who he said don’t read those public notices in the newspaper as it is.
“Your constituents don’t know how to find these things in these newspapers, and why would they want to?” Kavanagh asked. “We are talking about notices of elections – you get mailings from the recorder when an election is coming and if you read a newspaper you have a pretty good idea when an election is coming. Invitations for bids – your constituents aren’t bidding. If they are a company that does bids they hire a professional company that aggregates this for them. Notices of letting contracts – I could go on and on. This is nothing that people want to do.”
In explaining her opposition to the bill, Rep. Jennifer Longdon (D-District 5), who is a former journalist, said she feels it is important to make sure public notices continue to be published by an independent third party – like newspapers.
“Newspapers have been a source of afflicting the comfortable and comforting the afflicted for as long as they have existed,” Longdon said. “I think it is important to keep the historic record, and having it available for context and understanding. The Senator pointed out notices of bids and awards of contracts. Maybe that might not feel important in the exact moment to the people in a subscription area, but that may be important to a story 10, 15 or 50 years from now about how a road was developed, or how decisions were made about an annexation, or awarding water contracts. I think keeping this record independently and ad infinitum is hugely important.”
Rep. Mae Pashlakai also voted against the bill during committee, saying many of her constituents rely on newspapers to keep up with their daily lives because they don’t have access to computers or cell phones.
Lisa Simpson, the Executive Director of the Arizona Newspaper Association, spoke in opposition to the bull during the committee hearing. She said the bill would damage several “key components” of public notices including the fact that they are published by an independent third party, rather than by the government itself. She said when a notice is published in a newspapers, it can be proven that they were published on time, and that the notice has not been changed since it was originally posted because the newspaper will have hard copies and digital copies of the original notice. She also noted that all newspapers publish those digital notices in front of the paywall on their website – if they have one.
“It is easy to go back and see what was published 20 years ago, and they are accessible,” Simpson said. “Newspapers are accessible all across the country, in every city and town. A lot is said that print is declining, but newspapers are evolving. We may not have as many print subscribers as we once did, but we have evolved into the digital age. All newspapers have digital subscribers.”
River City Newspapers President Rich Macke, who is also the publisher of Today’s News-Herald, spoke in opposition to the bill during the committee meeting Wednesday. Citing an article on hidden-brain.simplecast.com under the headline “Starving the Watchdog: Who Foots the Bill When Newspapers Disappear?” Macke said the cost for local governments to receive loans from banks has actually increased in areas where similar laws have been passed.
“Lenders began realizing that loans to local government are now a little more at risk when there isn’t a third party watching over the government,” he said.
Macke also pointed out that newspapers routinely have a larger digital footprint than a city website, so public notices placed in a newspaper will be seen by more people. As an example, he noted that Today’s News-Herald gets an average of about 1.5 million page views per month at havasunews.com, while Lake Havasu City gets fewer than 100,000 page views per month at lhcaz.gov.
John Courtis, the former Executive Director of the Yuma Chamber of Commerce, also urged the committee to vote against the bill.
“Each of you have told your constituents that government transparency is important - you want more transparency between the government and its citizens,” Courtis said. “This bill does exactly the opposite. This bill forces people to seek out the truth, when right now it is delivered to them both in print and online.”
Courtis also said the bill would result in growing local governments at the expense of private entities.
But Darcie McCracken, City Clerk of Goodyear, argued that the bill is about creating more transparency, not less. She asserted that most people simply search Google for everything these days, rather than searching their local newspaper.
“That is how a majority of the people get their information now,” McCracken said. “We are looking at trying to provide more transparency. You won’t find anybody who is more convinced that transparency is best for our residents than a city clerk. We want the people to come to our meetings, we want the people to give us their voice about how things are done, and we want the notice and information to get to them so that they know when meetings occur.”
Ryan Lee, with the City of Glendale, pushed back against assertions that publishing public notices on the city website would create more work for the city itself. He said the bill is based on a resolution by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns.
“Our staff are actually requesting this, and our clerks are requesting this,” Lee said. “We are already filling these requirements, but now we have to go an extra step to post.”
SB1006 has also been scheduled for review by the House Rules Committee. If the bill is passed by the full House, where Republicans hold a 31-29 majority, it would be sent to the Governor’s Office to be signed into law. But it is not clear whether Gov. Katie Hobbs would sign the bill. She has previously stated that she will not sign any bills that do not receive bipartisan support.
