Mohave County legislators
Brandon Bowers

District 30 legislators have introduced and sponsored a variety of election-related bills during the first week of the 56th Arizona Legislature.

Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced a bill to remove a voter from the active early voting list if they do not vote using an early ballot in all elections for an election cycle. Currently, a voter is removed if they do not vote an early ballot for two consecutive election cycles and do not take the steps to remain on the active early voter list.

Roco
Rick Ware

None of these bills stand a chance if becoming law. They have veto written all over them.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

They just keep feeding the Qanon freaks this voter fraud crap. All three of these guys still say that tRUMP and Scary Lake won...

Report Add Reply
JW JW

It costs money to print and mail ballots for people that are not even going to vote. I think people should have to request a ballot every time they want to vote by mail. All the money spent sending ballots to people that do not intend to vote is wasted. Where are the tree huggers? Shouldn't they be chiming in on the death of trees for people that are not planning to vote or that moved without giving a new address?

Report Add Reply
Kevin Murphy

Of all the issues the state needs to address, homeless being on the list, it seems that this would be the lowest on the list and is only once again a political issue appeasing the small amount of election deniers left.

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

These voter suppression bills sure are tiresome. Based on current national GOP talking points I fully expect to see one of our legislators introduce a bill to raise the voting age to 21.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Well they know that their policies won’t win elections so they plan on reducing who can vote…

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

That bill does not sound like suppression to me. Am I missing something? If you do not vote, they send you a letter asking if you want to remain on the list. If you have moved and do not get the letter, you can still sign up again. It seems to be a small step towards stopping claims of voter fraud.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Nothing will stop claims of voter fraud from the right, unless they win the election of course...

Report Add Reply

