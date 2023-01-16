District 30 legislators have introduced and sponsored a variety of election-related bills during the first week of the 56th Arizona Legislature.
Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced a bill to remove a voter from the active early voting list if they do not vote using an early ballot in all elections for an election cycle. Currently, a voter is removed if they do not vote an early ballot for two consecutive election cycles and do not take the steps to remain on the active early voter list.
This would apply to a regular primary or regular general election with a federal election or a city or town candidate primary, general or runoff election. Arizona Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) are co-sponsors of the bill.
According to the bill, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections would send a notice to each individual on the early voting list who did not vote an early ballot for an election cycle. If the voter wants to stay on the early voting list, they would need to confirm in writing their request to remain on the active early voting list and return a completed notice to the county recorder.
While the process would not change, it would shave down the length of time it would take to remove a voter from the early voter list, unless they notify the county recorder that they want to remain on the list, from two election cycles to one election cycle. According to Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert, almost 80% of voters in Mohave County participate in early voting.
Biasiucci is also co-sponsoring a bill that would require hand counts for each city, town and county election and prohibit tabulating machines.
None of these bills stand a chance if becoming law. They have veto written all over them.
They just keep feeding the Qanon freaks this voter fraud crap. All three of these guys still say that tRUMP and Scary Lake won...
It costs money to print and mail ballots for people that are not even going to vote. I think people should have to request a ballot every time they want to vote by mail. All the money spent sending ballots to people that do not intend to vote is wasted. Where are the tree huggers? Shouldn't they be chiming in on the death of trees for people that are not planning to vote or that moved without giving a new address?
Of all the issues the state needs to address, homeless being on the list, it seems that this would be the lowest on the list and is only once again a political issue appeasing the small amount of election deniers left.
These voter suppression bills sure are tiresome. Based on current national GOP talking points I fully expect to see one of our legislators introduce a bill to raise the voting age to 21.
Well they know that their policies won’t win elections so they plan on reducing who can vote…
That bill does not sound like suppression to me. Am I missing something? If you do not vote, they send you a letter asking if you want to remain on the list. If you have moved and do not get the letter, you can still sign up again. It seems to be a small step towards stopping claims of voter fraud.
Nothing will stop claims of voter fraud from the right, unless they win the election of course...
