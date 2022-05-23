A Fort Mohave resident was arrested this weekend, after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm in the city of Needles.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Craig Melius, 58, at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Needles area. Deputies say Melius was found to be in possession of a loaded shotgun – which may be charged as a felony or misdemeanor in the state of California, at prosecutors’ discretion.
Melius was transported to the county’s Colorado River Station Jail in Needles, where he was booked into custody on $25,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.