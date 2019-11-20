A man who reportedly has ties to La Paz County entered a plea of not guilty on charges stemming from a 1979 murder near Reno, Nev.
Charles Gary Sullivan, 73, was arraigned Nov. 19 in Reno, Nev. He entered a plea of not guilty in the February 1979 death of 21-year-old Julia Woodward. She went missing soon after she moved from the San Francisco area to Reno. Her body was found in March 1979 near Lemmon Valley. Published reports say she was restrained with zip ties and died of blunt force trauma.
Sullivan entered his plea before Judge Connie Stenheimer of the Washoe County District Court.
Nevada, California and Arizona authorities are investigating whether Sullivan can be tied to any other unsolved murders or crimes.
According to published reports, police said advances in DNA technology allowed for new testing on items gathered at the crime scene. This testing pointed investigators to Sullivan.
According to Reno-based KOLO-TV, Sullivan was convicted in 2007 of picking up a female hitchhiker in 2007. He was accused of taking the young woman to a remote spot where he handcuffed her and tied her ankles with zip-ties and told her he would let her go after a few days of sex.
The woman escaped when he hiked back to his van to retrieve something, and she was rescued by two men driving by on an ATV. Sullivan was given a four-year prison term and was paroled to Blythe, California.
A La Paz County publication said Sullivan used a Quartzsite post office box, and had been lived in Rainbow Acres for a time. He spent the last few years with his wife near Payson, Ariz.
Sullivan was arrested in Yavapai County in August. He was extradited to Nevada on Nov. 15.
Authorities are looking into the possibility Sullivan may have been involved in other murders. They are especially looking into the murder of 17-year-old Jeannie Smith. Her remains were found in November 1979 barely a mile from where Woodward’s remains were found several months earlier. Like Woodward, she died of blunt force trauma.
Smith was last seen alive more than a year earlier on Oct. 28, 1978 at the Circus Circus Hotel in Reno. She had been reported missing to the Reno Police.
Sullivan is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.