Arizona and the nation pay tribute to the fire service, the fallen and their families on back-to-back Fridays in separate ceremonies marking milestone anniversaries of historic deadly fire incidents in Kingman and outside Prescott.

The 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot crew members who died battling the Yarnell Hill wildfire on June 30, 2013 will be remembered in Prescott today. The 50th anniversary of the July 5, 1973 railroad Doxol tanker explosion that claimed the lives of 11 firefighters and devastated the community of Kingman will be commemorated on July 7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.