The fight to regain local control of vacation rentals may have been put on pause by the pandemic, but it’s far from over.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy joined 31 other Arizona mayors in signing a letter addressed to the CEOs of Airbnb and Expedia Group, asking the companies to cease their support of Arizona’s state law SB1350.
The law passed in 2016 and essentially stripped towns and cities of their ability to regulate short-term rentals how they see fit, according to their own communities’ needs.
Just two years prior to the law, Havasu’s City Council passed a local ordinance that required rentals to register with the city and provided a 24-hour contact, allowing any issues with rentals to be resolved right away. It allowed for neighborhoods’ integrity to stay intact while ensuring owners’ right to the use of their property.
“It worked very well,” Sheehy said. “But when the new law passed in 2016, it all went away.”
Vacation rentals have been part of Havasu for decades, Sheehy added, but as they became more mainstream and companies like Airbnb joined the game, new issues have come along with them.
Before covid-19, concerns about vacation rentals was the “number one topic” brought regularly to the city, Sheehy said — and legislation that would bring back local control was making progress this year until the Legislature prematurely closed due to the virus.
Now, it’s back to square one.
“But we’re up for the challenge,” Sheehy said. “We need to make local control a priority.”
The letter specifically asked the CEOs to “immediately end lobbying activities designed to prevent reform of this disastrous state law which your industry promoted.”
According to OpenSecrets.org, Airbnb has spent a total of $540,000 on lobbying expenditures as of third quarter reports in 2020, and Expedia Group has spent $510,000 so far in 2020. On Thursday, Airbnb made its stock market debut — topping $100 billion on the first day of trading and “rising 113% above the initial public offering price of $68 to close at $144.71,” The New York Times reported.
“Your support of Arizona’s SB1350 is tearing at the fabric of our communities and is an affront to every Arizona homeowner who aspires to the ‘American Dream’ of peaceful homeownership,” the letter continues. “The time has come for you to get on the right side of this issue and recognize that supporting our neighborhoods is also in your long-term economic interests and the long-term interests of your investors… All we ask is that you end your efforts to block Arizona’s needed return to local standards governing your activities in neighborhood areas.”
