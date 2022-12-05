Gov. Doug Ducey

Gov. Doug Ducey arrives for his final State of the State address during the opening day of the 2022 Arizona legislative session at the State House of Representatives in Phoenix on Jan. 10, 2022. News 2022 State Of The State Address

 Imagn

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey wants a big change in state election law that he said should lead to people knowing the outcome of all contested races that night, or soon after.

The governor, on the heels of participating in the formal certification of the highly contested results on the November, election, said Monday he has trust in Arizona elections. That canvass saw him and other state officials sign the paperwork formally declaring the winners.

(5) comments

Kevin Murphy

Would you expect anything else from the party of losers? Trump the gift that keeps on giving.

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Chemtrails Kelli meet Jack Smith, he's going to help you...

Report
RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

First we need to clean up Campaign Finance felonies already committed- as one example, the contributions in kind by Twitter to Katie Hobbs, in suppressing opponents and promoting herself at her request while serving as an elected official and running for office. The services provided were worth hundreds of thousands of dollars alone. As The State appears to have deserted prosecuting the Bill of Rights violations, maybe they can consider this serious crime. AG Bronovich?

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

We also should prosecute Chemtrails Kelli and her group that falsely represented themselves as the lawful electoral voters for the State of Arizona, right?

Report
Quanta Scope

Do you mean like a previous post of yours that claimed democrats benefited from fraudster Sam Bankman - Fried of FTX and should return the money, only now it has come out that he contributed an equal amount to the republicans and that combined with almost another equal contribution by another FTX executive to the republicans nearly doubles the amount of (fraud) money given to republicans vs democrats. So, in your world, a private company suppressing lies are now a felony. Maybe you should try reading the Bill of Rights, freedom of speech doesn't apply to private companies.

Report

